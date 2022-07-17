From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Gubernatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has described the victory of Sen. Ademola Adeleke at the Saturday governorship election as a victory to Nigeria.

Mutfwang in a statement on Sunday in Jos said the perseverance of Sen. Adeleke despite the numerous twists and turns of fate has yielded result which culminated to his landslide victory.

“This victory against the incumbent Governor and the All Progressives Congress, APC, speaks volumes to the quality of perseverance you possess, and also, of the faith the great people of Osun State have reposed in you to move them forward to greater hopes that lie ahead.

“They have laid the foundation for what is to come in the 2023 General Elections, when the will of the people for personal growth, societal development, economic prosperity, peace, and security, will trump the misgovernment in Nigeria today as being superintended by the APC.

“Therefore, your victory does not belong to Osun State and its people alone. It belongs to all well-meaning Nigerians including my beloved people of Plateau State, who yearn for genuine leadership.”

Mutfwang wish Sen. Adeleke a smooth reign as Executive Governor of Osun State.