From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, won his polling unit with a slight margin.

APC polled 192 at St Gabriel School, Ile-Ife, Ife East, unit 3, where Omisore voted; with PDP receiving 168 votes.

Also, in St Gabriel unit 4, APC polled 186 and PDP 162.