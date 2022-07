From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegboyega Oyetola has won his polling unit.

He received 545 out of a total valid votes count of 622 at Unit 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School Popo, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun.

The PDP came a distant second with 69 votes while ADP scored 05 votes.