From Oluseye Ojo, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won in his own polling unit.

The candidate scored a total of 218 votes, to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the sitting governor of the state, who polled a total of 23 votes in the unit at Ward 02, polling unit 009, Sagba/Abogunde, in Ede North Local Government Area.

The results received so far also include:

EDE NORTH LGA

Ward 2, Polling Unit 9

APC – 23

PDP – 218

Ward 08, PU 008

APC – 53

PDP – 129

BORIPE LGA

Ward 3, Polling Unit 11

APC – 160

PDP – 7

EGBEDORE LGA

Ward 10, PU 21

APC – 18

PDP – 20

OSOGBO LGA

Ward 4, Unit 1

APC – 162

PDP 348

OLAOLUWA LGA

Ward 8, PU 03

APC – 137

PDP – 151

Ward 10, PU 04

APC – 145

PDP – 213