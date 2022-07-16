From Oluseye Ojo, Osogbo
The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won in his own polling unit.
The candidate scored a total of 218 votes, to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the sitting governor of the state, who polled a total of 23 votes in the unit at Ward 02, polling unit 009, Sagba/Abogunde, in Ede North Local Government Area.
Related: Osun Decides: PDP, APC in early lead
The results received so far also include:
EDE NORTH LGA
Ward 2, Polling Unit 9
APC – 23
PDP – 218
Ward 08, PU 008
APC – 53
PDP – 129
Ward 02, PU 009, Sagba/Abogunde
APC – 23
PDP – 218
BORIPE LGA
Ward 3, Polling Unit 11
APC – 160
PDP – 7
EGBEDORE LGA
Ward 10, PU 21
APC – 18
PDP – 20
OSOGBO LGA
Ward 4, Unit 1
APC – 162
PDP 348
OLAOLUWA LGA
Ward 8, PU 03
APC – 137
PDP – 151
Ward 10, PU 04
APC – 145
PDP – 213
Leave a Reply