Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Students of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, yesterday, disrupted academic activities in the institution as they protested hike in their school fees.

The protest came few days after a similar protest embarked upon by students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), which forced its management to order students to vacate the campus premises. It was gathered that the management of the university has shut it down in order to restore peace.

The students, findings revealed, were irked by management’s decision to compel them to pay the same amount they paid in their 100 level as tuition for subsequent years.

“We are protesting against the management because the school fees we are paying is too much. What we paid last year was between N150,000 and N200,000 as new students and now that we are in 200 level, the fee should at least be reduced. The management is saying we are paying the same amount we paid last year, hence our resolve to protest,” a students said.

The university Registrar, Felix Akinnusi, who expressed displeasure over the protest, disclosed that the institution’s Senate has taken a decision to shut down the university for two weeks.