Top gospel musicians are poised to thrill and minister to the souls of guests converging at Solo Urete’s Stand Up For Jesus concert holding on Sunday, October 13 at God’s Signature Royal Assembly (Faith Hall), 41, Papa Aro, off Oju-Ore/Itele Road, Ota, Ogun State.

Hosted by Pastor Isaac Ogbah, Senior Pastor of God’s Signature Royal Assembly and Convener, Rhythm of Praise, as well as headlined by Solo Urete aka Jehovah Overdo, the concert will feature other talented gospel singers like Christy Tobeh, Obus Zalee, Edavids, Titilayo Euba, Stephen Uwaifo, Dayo Dayspring, Godwin Marshal, Dancia Ngozi, Abidah, Tolani, and Vic Da Praise among many others.

“What happens when we praise God? There’s praise that swallows sickness and destroys demons. There is praise that opens the heavens and new doors. There is praise that fights battles, gives new ideas and makes the impossibilities possible. I am talking about the Jehoshaphat praise. I am talking about the Davidic praise. I am talking about the Paul and Silas praising God in the prison. And that is what we mean by

Stand Up for Jesus,” Urete explains.

On why he's hosting the October edition of the concert, Pastor Ogbah said he chose to do so simply because he and the church he pastors are great