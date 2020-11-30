By Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A legal practitioner and stalwart of APC in Abia state, Nnaemeka Otagburuagu, has urged Abians to vote out all candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) across the board come 2023.

Speaking in Umuahia, the state capital, Otagburuagu, who was the candidate of APC for Isialangwa South state constituency in the 2019 election, stated that the leadership of PDP has not done well when compared with other states.

He added that his Isialangwa South Local Government was the worst in the state, adding that he won the 2019 election but was shortchanged.

He informed that what transpired in the court after the election was not encouraging.

On the orgy of defections into the APC from members of other political parties, especially the PDP, Otagburuagu said it was encouraging and urged Abians to embrace the APC.

He insisted that the APC was the only way for the people of the state to go if they want to enjoy democratic dividends.