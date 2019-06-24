Tony Osauzo, Benin

Emir of Borgu, New Bussa in Niger State, Muhammed Sani Dantoro (Kaitoro IV) and the Otaru of Auchi in Edo State, Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, yesterday, called for religious tolerance among Nigerians and urged politicians to desist from heating up the polity with their utterances.

They said the continuation and sustenance of relationship between royal fathers throughout the nation irrespective of religious and ethnic differences would enhance the unity of Nigeria.

Speaking at the palace of the Otaru, the Emir said his visit to Auchi was to assure the Otaru of his preparedness to sustain the cordial relationship that existed between his late father and the Otaru and also to thank him for attending his recent marriage in Borgu.

He stressed that the unity of royal fathers throughout the nation would create an imperative attitude of behaviour which Nigerian politicians ought to learn and stop the periodic misbehaviour.

The Emir said such behaviour by politicians does not bring anything positive in efforts to democratise the country and called on the governments, at all levels, to open up to royal fathers in fighting the current security challenges facing the country.

Otaru assured the Emir that the existing cordial relationship between the people of Auchi and Borgu kingdoms was a matter of children of the same father, but with different mothers.

He called on Muslims to find a way out to unite people throughout the world, including Christians.