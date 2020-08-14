The Otaru of Auchi and Vice-Chairman of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, has conferred the title of ‘Itsemakhoma’ of Auchi, meaning “this is our own” on Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

The traditional ruler conferred the title on Ize-Iyamu when the APC candidate paid a visit to his palace on Wednesday.

He explained that the conferment and honour were hinged on Ize-Iyamu’s love for the people, track record of performance in his previously held government positions, and deep respect for the traditional institution in the state.

The Otaru said the Auchi sacred kingdom was proud of him and his achievements.

In response, a visibly elated Ize-Iyamu, expressed gratitude to the Otaru for the honour and lauded him as a forward-thinking ruler who has contributed immensely to the empowerment of his people and development of the Kingdom through numerous interventions and acts of leadership.

He lamented the failure of Governor Obaseki to address the erosion problem wreaking havoc in Auchi and his inability to harness and put to good use the solid minerals deposit in the area.

He promised to partner with and complement the efforts of traditional institutions in the state toward fighting insecurity.

“My promise to you is that if elected, I will fight insecurity, halt and reverse the dwindling fortunes of the youths and women by setting them in the right direction”, he said.

Amongst those who accompanied the APC candidate to visit the Otaru were his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, and former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.