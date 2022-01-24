Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Ikanade Agba, is to be conferred with the customary title of The Oduma (Lion) of Auchi Sacred Kingdom on Saturday, January 29.

A statement by the conferment planning committee, working in concert with the Palace of the Otaru of Auchi Sacred Kingdom, H. Momoh, Ikelebe III, said the royal father would confer the title on Agba at a brief ceremony in his palace.

The statement, signed by Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, Victor Oshioke, for the committee, said Agba, who once served as Edo State commissioner in the administration of former governor Adams Oshiomhole for seven and a half years during which he held the Environment and Public Utilities as well as Lands, Survey and Housing portfolios, served with distinction and left landmark achievements.

“As part of the rescue team, led by Oshiomhole, Agba displayed strong leadership and brought in new energy and momentum to public governance.

“As commissioner for Environment and Public Utilities, Agba provided direction in the urban renewal and drainage infrastructure drive of the administration which included beautification, greening the streets, planting trees and ensuring the state capital had functional streetlights.

“Agba also played a pivotal role in finding solutions to Edo State flood and erosion challenge through the Benin City Storm-water project, among other legacy projects and achievements of the Oshiomhole-led administration.”