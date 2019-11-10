Billionaire entrepreneur and Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola, has donated N5 billion to Save the Children charity to support its intervention in the North-East.

This is arguably the largest individual donation to charity in Nigeria’s history.

Otedola made the donation, yesterday, at the ball organised by the Cuppy Foundation to raise funds for Save the Children, the 100-year United Kingdom-based charity.

Cuppy Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded by Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (aka DJ Cuppy), who is Femi Otedola’s daughter.

Speaking at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, while making his presentation, Otedola pledged to devote his life to philanthropy because of what God has done for him.

“God has been so kind to me in life and I feel highly privileged. The only way I can show my gratitude to him is to use my resources to support those who are underprivileged. This I intend to do for the rest of my life

“In a world full of conflicts, diseases, calamities and inequality, we all need to show the milk of human kindness, to reach out and comfort the sick and give a helping hand to the weak,” Otedola said.

DJ Cuppy is a Board Ambassador for Save the Children and a Member of the organisation’s Africa Advisory Board.

In her remarks, Florence ‘DJ Cuppy’ Otedola said it was an emotional night for her having people from all over the world attend the inaugural gala.

“I stand before you with a big vision for our country and the less privileged. I founded the Cuppy Foundation to give to the less privileged in our society and for people living with disability. The idea for this gala came two months ago, when I visited Maiduguri and met a sick girl that urgently needed blood transfusion. There were many unfortunate children like that. Some were even unlucky and died. The experience was shocking for me. My heart broke . Ever since, my determination to save Nigerian children has been ingrained. I need help from you to help me in fulfilling my calling, not just as a DJ, but as a philanthropist.”.

The gala featured various segments, including an auction packed with unique items, a cocktail reception, and finally a private dinner with special performances.

“This is just a start in driving awareness and creating change for Nigerian children. Save the Children believes children are our future – they are, and the future is now.” DJ Cuppy said.