Philanthropist and business mogul, Femi Otedola, has donated N100 million to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), making him the largest individual donor. Zenith Bank took the lead for corporate donors with N300 mnillion.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanked the donors at an event tagged: ‘Transformational Security’, organised by LSSTF at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Other top corporate donors on the list include Access Bank, First Bank, Xenon Construction Ltd. and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

The governor, while addressing the guests, said he was happy that other states had adopted the security trust fund idea initiated some years back, and that it showed the initiative is worthy of emulation.

“This administration, under my watch, also introduced new security strategies to combat security issues, including making available new equipment for our security agencies.

“We have revitalised security strategies to combat security coverage in Epe and Ikorodu waterways and other areas through a regional security outfit code-named, ‘Amotekun’, to combat banditry and Kidnapping.

“Also, with the ongoing road upgrades across the state, I believe we can achieve significant improvements insecurity of our state,” he said.

LSSTF Board of Trustees Chairman, Oye Hassan-Odukale, also noted that crime fighting is mandatory and the fund will not stop promoting the fight against crimes.

LSSTF was established 12 years ago with the aim of reducing the critical deficiencies in equipment, training and logistics of security agencies operating in Lagos.