Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has on Monday offered to cover the medical bills of ailing former Super Eagles’ defender and coach, Christian Chukwu.
Chukwu is reported to be suffering from prostate cancer, which had affected his leg. The former Super Eagles defender and coach was said to be in need of $50,000 (about N15.3 million) for operation.
Enugu Rangers’ Media Officer, Norbert Okonkwo had earlier said that the Enugu State Government donated N1.5 million for the leg surgery.
In his conversation with newsmen on his promise, Otedola said he would take care of the bill, adding that it is a “token of support to a great Nigerian, who served his country to the best of his ability.”
Former Enugu Rangers patron, Benson Ejindu recently posted on his Facebook page that the 1980 Nations Cup winner needed $50,000 for his medical expenses in the United States.
Chukwu also captained the Enugu Rangers FC team that won the Africa Cup champions in 1977.
He was nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for his authority on the field as a central defender.
He was the captain when the Green Eagles lifted the African Cup of Nations in 1980.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Enugu State Football Association and member of the NFF Executive Committee, Chidi Ofo Okenwa, says Chukwu is in good health and of sound spirit.
Speaking to thenff.com on Monday, following his visit to the former defender, Okenwa reported that Chukwu is in stable condition and was being taken care of in a world-class medical facility in Enugu State.
“In all sincerity, I never knew this kind of hospital existed anywhere East of the Niger. It is a world-class facility, with highly qualified medical doctors and nurses. The doctors are on top of Chukwu’s matter and I can tell you that I met ‘Chairman’ in a very stable condition. I met a Christian Chukwu that talks and eats normally and is of sound mind and spirit.
I want to express appreciation to the Management of Rangers International FC of Enugu and the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the attention given to Chukwu’s medical issue.
I also want to thank the President of NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick for his quick reaction after reading about the health issue.” Okenwa, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria National League, added: “I want to assure Nigerians from all walks of life that their former captain, their legend, Christian Chukwu is in good condition and in good hands. I am assured by the doctors that there is no cause for alarm and that if there is any need to fly him abroad for further checks, they would promptly do that.”
