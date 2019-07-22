Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has promised to take care of the medical expenses of ailing Nollywood actor, Sadiq Daba.

In a statement yesterday, Otedola said he was sad to hear that the veteran actor had fallen ill again.

“I heard about Daba’s health condition when it was brought to my attention through an online news story I read two days ago. I was saddened to hear that he had taken ill again after overcoming his challenges from prostate cancer just two years ago.

“From the news report, I gathered that he was rushed to the emergency unit of Lagos University Teaching Hospital after being diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“I must say that even though I don’t know Daba personally, he is a face I am familiar with through the old TV drama production ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’ which I used to watch while growing up.

“I was moved by a sense of nostalgia and concern when I read of his medical situation recently and decided to take over his medical bills. He has been visited and arrangements are being made to support him,” he said.