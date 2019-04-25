Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola has handed $50,000 to former Super Eagles’ coach, Christian Chukwu who is currently battling with unknown sickness in the hospital.

Otedola offered to foot the bill of the former captain of the national team, following reports that he was battling with prostate cancer.

The $50,000 cheque was presented to Chukwu yesterday in Enugu by Philip Akinola, the COO of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, one of Otedola’s companies.

Witnesses were Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu State, Amaju Pinnick, the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Onochie Anibeze, the renowned sports journalist.

According to Otedola: “The governor just called to thank me immensely and I spoke with Christian Chukwu too. He would be flown abroad next week. I told him he will be fine and I will make sure he is provided with the best health services.”

Chukwu, with support from the Enugu State Government had already done an initial surgery in Nigeria and had been recuperating.

Aside from captaining Nigeria to its first Africa Cup of Nations success in 1980, Chukwu also led the Enugu Rangers FC team that won the Africa Cup Winners Cup in 1977.He was nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for his authority on the field as a central defender. Chukwu also served as assistant coach of the first team to win a FIFA World Cup trophy for Nigeria – the Golden Eaglets that triumphed at the FIFA U-16 World Cup in China in 1985.

As an assistant coach, he helped Nigeria won the Africa Cup of Nations title and reached the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in the US.

