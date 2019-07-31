Bunmi Ogunyale

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola has redeemed his $25,000 (N9,000,000) per goal pledge to the Super Eagles at the 2019 AFCON.

The oil baron handed his pledge to national team defender, Kenneth Omeruo and other national team backroom, Chidi Ngoka (Equipment Manager) and Enebi Achor (Team Manager) in Lagos.

“Integrity is keeping your word. I redeemed my pledge of $25, 000 per goal to representatives of the Super Eagles today in my office,” he tweeted.

It could be recalled that Otedola pledged $25,000 for every goal, while business pal, Aliko Dangote also made a pledge of $50,000 to the team for every goal in the semifinal and the third place at the championship.

Otedola had recently been involved in a number of commendable interventions for ailing former Nigerian international players, including 1980 AFCON winning team captain, Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu and goalkeeper Peter Fregene.