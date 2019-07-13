Billionaire oil and gas magnate, Femi Otedola has thrown light on why he stepped in to help former Captain and Coach of the Super Eagles Christian Chukwu get quality medical treatment abroad.

Chukwu returned to the country this week after undergoing surgery and sundry treatments at the Wellington Hospital, Circus Road, St John’s Woods London.

Speaking when the former Nigerian defender fondly called ‘Chairman’ paid his a thank you call yesterday in Lagos, Otedola said he was moved when he heard about Chukwu’s situation.

“I was moved when I heard about Mr Chukwu’s situation because I remember that about 20 years ago, my father, the late Sir Michael Otedola also suffered a stroke from using fake aspirin.

“ This experience has over time made me to appreciate that good medical attention can give a good and prolonged life and that was what motivated me to rise up and assist Mr Christian Chukwu,” observed Otedola who was represented at the event by Ag. Chief Operating Officer of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, Mr Phillip Akinola.

While admitting that the treatment expenses of Chukwu has cost him N36.6million, Otedola revealed that he has derived joy in spending the money God blesses him with to assist a fellow Nigerian who has done great things for the country.