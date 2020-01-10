Temi Otedola, one of the daughters of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has added a feather to her cap. The fashion blogger and aspiring designer will be making her acting debut in prolific filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming movie, ‘Citation’.

The movie explores the subject of decadence in the educational sector. It revolves around a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of sexual harassment from a lecturer.

Temi plays the lead character, Moremi. At a press briefing held in Lagos recently, she revealed that she has been a fan of Afolayan’s movies and was excited when she was offered the role. But more importantly, she was attracted to the story because of its prevalence and relevance in society today.

“The lead character is also a girl of my age and a university student. The film is telling a tale about something that is relatable today in Nigeria and other parts of the world. So, it is a story that is close to my heart, and I thought I could really bring that story to life.”

Despite her family’s fame, Temi had to prove that she could play her part. She disclosed that she spent a month auditioning, and has been in constant discussion with the filmmaker in the past six months on the development of the story.

Afolayan known for scouting new talent added that he was impressed by Temi’s audition, promising to release a monologue she did a while ago. He said that he shared the idea with her last year and was looking forward to her interpretation of the character that will see her speaking four languages.

For Temi, it is a welcoming challenge. She expressed enthusiasm in launching her acting career in an Afolayan movie alongside A-list actors including Sadiq Daba, Joke Silva and Ini Edo.

Afolayan disclosed that the movie will begin shooting this weekend and will be shot in three African countries: Nigeria, Senegal and Cape Verde.

He stated that pan-Africanism is dear to his heart and therefore the film will feature other prominent African actors like Ivorian Bienvenu Neba and Ghanaian Adjetey Anang.

Afolayan hopes that ‘Citation’ which was written by Tunde Babalola will “create awareness on the different forms of violence against women and girls in the public and private sphere.”

For Temi, it is an avenue to tell women, “We are hearing your story particularly in situations at work and educational setting. We are strongly behind you.”