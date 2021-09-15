Former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, has said fifth columnists might be hiding behind IPOB to enforce the sit-at-home order.

He told journalists at the Lagos Airport yesterday, that attacks on schoolchildren was an out-of-place behaviour of Igbo people, adding that it was borne out of misguided aggression.

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the education of children is “sacred” because they are the future leaders.

He wondered why the sit-at-home still continues despite countless statements from IPOB suspending it.

“Since IPOB has announced suspension of sit-at-home, it is reasonable to suspect that other forces might be hiding behind IPOB to draw back the south-east through such acts as well as the needless call for stay at home on Mondays, a critical day for business/official work, which is only hurting the economy of the south-east,” he said.

“Would investors come to the zone under the present condition? Would established businesses not think of leaving the south-east under such a condition?

“Would traders from neighbouring countries that flock Aba and Onitsha on Mondays not seek and stick with alternatives? Would some industries not think of relocating?”

