Prominent Nigerians and Africans have confirmed their attendance to speak at the Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture holding on Thursday, November 18, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Those playing prominent role in the lecture, who have confirmed their attendance in writing include Oti Ikomi, founder and chief executive officer of the Proton Energy Ltd; Eyono-Fatayi Willaims, general manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development and Samata Gifty Bukari; Consul General, Ghanaian Consluate General, and Adama Gaye, chief executive officer of the NewForce Africa, among others.

Ikomi, chairman, and Fatayi-Williams confirmed their attendance via emails while Bukari did hers in a letter dated September 3, 2021. Also, Elder Urum Eke, group managing director, FirstBank Holdings, confirmed attendance in a letter he personally signed, while Gaye and others phoned in their confirmation November 13.

The lecture with theme: “Nigeria in the Unfolding Integration of the African Market: The Oil and Gas Perspective” will be delivered by Simbi Kesiye Wabote, executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB.

Maureen Chigbo, publisher of Realnews, said there will be an investiture of all the speakers into The Realnews Hall of Fame immediately after the Lecture.

Chigbo explained that the The Realnews Hall of Fame was established to honour only those who played key roles during the anniversary lectures.

