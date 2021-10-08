On September 11, 2021, Obi of Awka Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Ọzọ Dr. Austin Ndigwe, EzeUzu Awka, Ọzọ Gidigbam Gidigbam, celebrated Otite Awka, the annual New Yam Festival, in his magnificent palace.

Chieftaincy titles were awarded to illustrious son of Awka Kingdom and friends of Awka at the event. The glamorous occasion was graced by dignataries, including Senator Andy Ubah, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, Prof. Charles Esimone, Igwe MacAnthony Chinedu Okonkwo of Alor and others. It was indeed the first of a kind in Awka Kingdom.

Ukwulu celebrates New Yam festival

The supreme traditional ruler of Ukwulu Kingdom, HRM, Igwe Peter A. Uyanwa, celebrated the annual New Yam Festival in his palace recently.

Igwe Ezedike, a devout Christian, started the festival with Holy Mass, well attended by family, friends and relatives.

The glamorousl festival was embraced by traditional rulers, politicians, businessmen, entertainers and the good people from Ukwulu and its environs.

During the cutting of the new yam, Igwe Ezedike prayed for peace, love, good health and prosperity of Ukwulu people home and abroad, and promised a brighter future for the kingdom.

Chief Emmanuel Okafor becomes Igwulube Idemmili

The annual Idemmili festival took place on September 25, 2021, at the Eziowelle Civic Centre stadium. Illustrious sons of Idemmili were honoured with chieftaincy titles.

Foremost industrialist and real estate mogul, High Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Okafor (EzeUzu Ojoto, Onwa Ojoto), was conferred with the title of Igwulube Idemmili by the 17 traditional rulers of Idemmili North and South. He is an astute businessman and philanthropist, owner of Marcopolo Hotel and Marcopolo Properties. President of the prestigious Diamond Fitness Club of Nigeria.

