Merit Ibe

AA Rano, a big player in Nigeria’s full stream oil and gas was at Africa’s oil majors’ gathering in Lagos, last weekend, for the 2019 OTL Africa’s Week and Expo where it unfolded its expansion plans.

The company, which was a major attraction to industry players and stakeholders at the exhibition, was on ground to display its array of products and services and to introduce its new logo to its major stakeholders.

The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mumuni Dagazau, explained that the company, which was established in 1994, is determined to remain relevant in business and become the leader in the Nigerian and Sub-Saharan African oil and gas industry. Dagazau added that AA Rano is poised to take total control of the entire value chain from production to end user because the company now has all the required assets involved in production.This, Dagazau added, would be achievable as the company will do things distinctly and differently for the satisfaction of its customers.