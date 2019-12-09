Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the launch of the Open Treasury Portal (OTP), expressing confidence that it will plug revenue leakage and tackle graft in the country.

APC, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, urged all Nigerians to support the efforts, arguing that countries progress when government and citizens put the interest of the nation above any other consideration.

“The APC commends another groundbreaking initiative that will tackle public sector corruption and plug leakages in the public treasury. The launch of OTP is yet another giant step in our pursuit of open governance, transparency, and anti-corruption fight – electoral promises APC made to Nigerians.

“Those who want to do business with government should understand that henceforth, everything would be done in the open. Every Nigerian can now have access to every naira the government is making and every naira that the government is spending and on what it is being spent.

“In the fight against public sector corruption, the OTP complements other initiatives such as the administration’s full implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) which has increased the level of accountability and transparency in the financial resources of the government; stoppage of budget padding, contrary to what we witnessed throughout the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pruning out thousands of ghost workers through stricter implementation of Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS).

“To name a few of OTP’s requirements, all MDAs are to publish: daily reports of payments from N5m; monthly budget performance; quarterly financial statements; and annual financial statements prepared in compliance with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

“All the reports are to be published within stipulated deadlines on the OTP portal which will be open to and can be accessed by all.

“The APC administration invites all who mean well for the country to support ongoing efforts at plugging revenue leakage, tackling graft and ultimately rebuilding our country.

“This is notwithstanding political and other affiliations. Countries progress when government and citizens put the interest of the nation above any other consideration,” the statement read.