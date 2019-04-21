As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Easter, a consultant and political leader, Princess Monica Uche Ottah, has cautioned Christians against misusing the opportunity of Easter for something else that does not reflect the mood of the moment.

She said the death and resurrection of Christ were the root of Christian faith, and urged Christians to use the occasion to reflect on the life and sacrifices of Christ to humanity.

Ottah, in her Easter message called on Christians to imbibe the spirit of love and forgiveness and use the period to pray for the unity and development of Nigeria.

She also called on Nigerians to reach out to people in difficult situations especially in Borno and some other places where Boko Haram activities have led to destruction of communities and the displacement of millions of people.

She said: “Christ paid the ultimate price by giving His life on the Cross of Calvary so that humanity can enjoy forgiveness and freedom. It behoves on Christians to live a life that attest to the message associated with Easter.” She expressed gratitude to God for the life of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, particularly his steadfastness and exemplary leadership, thus encouraging Christians to emulate his footsteps.

She specifically thanked Fr. Mbaka for his quick financial help that wiped away shame and reproach from a woman that was delivered of quadruplet in Enugu.