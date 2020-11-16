Emma Jemegah

Former Stationary Stores star player and chairman of Ottasolo International, Gabriel Davies’ maiden U-15 football championship will debut on November 21 in Lagos.

Speaking with Daily SunSports in Port Harcourt during the weeklong Governor Wike pre-season football tournament, Davies said the tournament will hold at Ile-Epo, Oke Odo, Lagos as part of his effort to help discover and nurture talents for the various under aged national teams.

Ottasolo FC were the toast of fans at the Sharks Stadium and the scouts that watched the tournament already penciled down five of his players for possible career abroad.

“Apart from the mature players in my team, we have the academy side and we will be having an U-15 championships starting on November 21 at Ile-Epo Oke Odo. This is a way of giving back to the youths.

Davies, who also played Dragons, Energy and Mogas 90, all in Benin Republic said he took the likes of Razak Omotoyosi, Muri Ogunbiyi and host of others to Benin Republic.

“I left for Europe immediately after my football career to the country and to give back to the society. That is why I established OTTASOLO INTERNATIONAL FC.

The academy is actually waxing stronger as I speak with you, we have produced some players who are actually playing in the Nigerian Professional Football League and our main aim is to produce players who will represent the national teams at different levels and as well players who will play in Europe top flight leagues,” he said.