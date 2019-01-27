From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Alex Otti, has appealed to Aba people to vote massively for him and other APGA candidates to enable him realize his mission and vision to transform the state

He urged the electorate not to allow anyone to steal their mandate this time around.

He made the appeal in Aba at the Manifesto Presentation Programme of Abia Governorship and Senatorial candidates of all Political Parties, organized by Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA).

Otti said that he would renew Aba Urban by cleaning it up, greening it up and lighting it up, saying every measure had been put in place to checkmate those who manipulated and stole his mandate in the last election.

His words: “I will create enabling environment for new and existing businesses by providing adequate infrastructure, security, tax breaks, activate Geometric and create new residential and commercial zones.”

According to Otti, what Aba needs most to regain its past glory is enabling environment, especially power and infrastructure.

He noted that most of the people making Lagos thick in terms of Internally Generated Revenue were the people who left Aba and vowed to lure them back so that Abia would be better than Lagos.

“Lagos is working because the leadership is working. I am going to ensure that I completely transform Aba. I will support businesses going on in Aba so that we will be better than Lagos,” he promised.

He stressed that Aba remained the biggest trading post in sub-saharan Africa, saying “if you fix Aba, you have fixed the whole state. “One of the reasons I left my job to contest is Aba. By the time I finish the transformation, no place can compare with Aba in Africa.”

When you invest in people that are creative, they will invest in the State,” he added.

He appealed to Aba people to vote massively for him and other APGA candidates to realize their mission and vision.

Earlier, Andy Uba Obasi, the President of ACCIMA, in his address, said the Chamber had brought together all political candidates and the business community to brainstorm on the way to prepare for the forthcoming elections.