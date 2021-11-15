From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The former managing director and Chief executive of defunct Diamond Bank, Dr. Alex Otti has appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to do something urgently to save key Abia government Institutions from getting grounded.

In a release signed by his Media Adviser, Ferdinand Okeoma and titled, “Passionate Appeal by Dr. Alex Otti to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on the Collapse of Key Abia Institutions”, the former bank executive said he was compelled to make the passionate appeal because of the “frightening dimension at which key Abia government institutions are getting grounded”.

Otti equally said he was deeply worried about the state of Abia workers and pensioners who are owed several months of salary and pension arrears.

“While almost all our critical institutions like Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Abia State University Uturu (ABSU), Abia State Polytechnic, School of Health Technology, Abia State College Of Education Technical, Arochukwu (ASCETA), and others are being owed several months of salary arrears for which I had spoken out and appealed to you on many occasions in the past, I would however specifically call your attention this time around to the case of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) Aba, Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, and Abia Pensioners respectively.

“I had thought that the threat by the leadership of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) which was widely publicised, a few months ago to shut down ABSUTH on the grounds that the lecturers were always on strike due to non payment of salaries, would compel your administration to initiate a process of sanitization and restoration of the dignity of the institution, unfortunately, the institution appeared in the news once again that all staff of the institution have embarked on an indefinite strike over the non payment of their 22 months salary arrears”.

Otti noted that in the same vein, “staff of Abia State Polytechnic have also abandoned academic activities, and students left stranded over the non payment of their now 31 months salary arrears”.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftain recalled that ABSUTH and Abia Polytechnic are Abia state government institutions set up by previous administrations to attend to the health and educational needs of the people, regretting that the Institutions presently look like painted sepulchers because of government neglect.

“In fact, ABSUTH is the only State government teaching hospital which should not only be producing doctors of the future, but also be attending to serious healthcare needs of the populace.

“At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, many Abians, including senior citizens and members of your party lost their lives, some, not directly as a result of COVID-19, but because they could not travel to seek sound medical treatment as they used to due to the lockdown. Some of those deaths may have been prevented if ABSUTH was equipped and her staff motivated to handle some of those serious health challenges and emergencies”.

While making passionate appeal for government to off set workers salary arrears in the state, Otti said, “It makes no economic sense to owe workers. Outside the fact that a labourer is deserving of his wage, from an economic point of view, when you owe workers, you cut off their ability to participate in economic activities. The economy runs on the basis of demand and supply.

“As the year comes to an end, I want to plead with you not to let the already emasculated workers go for Christmas without their pay”.

Otti said it was unfortunate despite revenues accruing to Abia, “this government cannot pay ordinary salaries and pensions, not to talk of carrying out serious developmental projects.

“A cursory look at Umuahia (the state capital) would show no signs of development as it has literally remained a glorified village. Aba, the former heartbeat of Igbo land, is now wearing a more notorious look as the headquarters of refuse dump”.

Otti said he is pained that the popular Faulks Road which leads to the Ariaria International market constructed by this government at over N6bn has collapsed and is now impassible.

