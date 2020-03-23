Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate for Abia State in the 2019 general elections, Dr. Alex Otti has given scholarship to 32 Abia students studying in various universities across the country. He advised the awardees to make maximum use of the opportunity.

Addressing the awardees in Umuahia, Otti said the scholarship which would be funded by the Alex Otti Foundation (AOF) was not for lazy students who would not take their study seriously, but for the best.

“The scholarship is not available for lazy students who will not do well in school, our scholarship are for best of the best, we will be monitoring your performance and if you do well, we will help you to succeed”, the former banker assured the recipients.

He said out of the 32 awardees selected from 13 Local Governments Areas of Abia State, 11 or 40 per cent of them were female, adding that the foundation did not apply quota system in the selection of the recipients, but was done purely on merit.

“The foundation never applied any form of quota system to favour any group or area in the selection process, it was done purely on merit and the best among the thousands of students that applied were chosen”.

Otti said the scholarship which would be an annual event, would run throughout the duration of each recipient’s academic pursuit in the university and urged them to study hard.

“Those of you studying medicine, it means that you have to be with the foundation for the next seven years and the same applies to others, the foundation will be with you throughout your academic duration”.

He disclosed that AOF has been provided with funds that would sustain the scholarship scheme for the next ten years and thanked members of the foundation and other critical stakeholders for making the selection process transparent.

Executive Director of AOF, Ekeke Chinedu said the foundation engaged the services of consultants who helped in the screening of the students to ensure that the best out of the lot was selected.

While commending Otti for his benevolence, Chinedu said by making funds available to the foundation for the scholarship scheme, the former banker has demonstrated his love for the youths of Abia State.