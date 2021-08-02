From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A financial expert and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Alex Otti has called on relevant authorities in the country to pay more attention to the education sector.

The call Otti said has become necessary because if people in a given society were not educated, they would become illiterates and create nuisance.

Otti made the call at Umuihem in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, Abia State during a banquet the Alex Otti Foundation (AOF) organized for 35 undergraduates studying in various tertiary institutions in Nigeria it awarded scholarship.

He explained that the scholarship was open to undergraduates who are not only natives of Abia state , but resides in the state, stressing that it was his way of supporting parents and giving back to the society.

Stressing that he came from a background where it was difficult to raise funds to continue going to school, Otti urged the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously as the opportunity will be withdrawn if they fall below the standard expected of them.

“I know what you went through, I know that it was a rigorous process and we know why we made it rigorous. So I must congratulate you and your parents.

“Joining the foundation is a herculean task. The scholarship will continue until you graduate. You must remain in that category that saw you to the scholarship. You need to continue to work hard. If you drop from that category, we will naturally drop you from the scholarship.

“We are training the best. This is our own way of giving back and supporting parents. You see undergraduates drop out of school because their school fees can’t be paid. This is why we are intervening. Interventions like this are very necessary.”

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr. Chinedu Ekeke, said the beneficiaries emerged from 15 council areas out of the 17 in the state.

“Our awardees went through rigorous processes; we set our guidelines and asked them to apply. Interested undergraduates for the Alex Otti Foundation must be in their second year and with a 3.5 CGPA.

“There was no quota system as they were interviewed by consultants and won strictly on merit. The 35 beneficiaries emerged from 15 LGAs out of the 17 LGAs in Abia State. The 2021 beneficiaries were 10 females and 25 males. Out of the 17 LGA in the state, two local governments; Osisioma Ngwa LGA, and Umunneochi LGA did not make it to the final stage”.

Some of the beneficiaries including Chneneye Isiguzoro and Chukwuebuka Christopher expressed gratitude to Dr. Otti and described the opportunity as answered prayers.

