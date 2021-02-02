From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has said the party must live up to expectations by fearlessly but responsibly condemning anti-people vices and demanding the good governance Abians are yearning for.

Otti insisted that anyone who believes that the Peoples Democratic Party is getting it right has no business being in APC and pretending to be working to change the government of the day.

Otti who state these at his house in Umuru Nvosi, Isialangwa South local government areas of the state when the enlarged executive of the party in the state called on him disclosed his willingness to play critical roles aimed at ensuring that the party becomes far stronger than it is presently, and advised against internal bickering.

While restating that he joined the APC wholly and left nothing in his former party, Otti cautioned against divisiveness, and insisted that there’s only one APC in Abia state led by Donatus Nwamkpa as the chairman, and enjoined all to queue behind him for greater work in the party.

He cautioned against the unnecessary 2023 scheming, since according to him, it’s only God that knows what would happen in 2023, and appealed to all to dedicate more efforts to what would help impact positively on Abians.

The state chairman of the party, Nwamkpa, praised Otti for his contributions towards the growth of APC in Abia within the short time he joined, describing him as a huge asset which the APC is very proud to have in its fold.

Nwamkpa made it clear that the Abia APC is the most liberal state chapter of the party across the federation; hence it provides a level playing ground for all members and stated that the challenges confronting the state-required collective action of APC members and other progressives across party lines.

According to him, ‘every onlooker in the face of oppression and suppression is either a coward or a traitor,’ as he called on Otti and other leaders of the party to ensure that their supporters and followers do not see themselves as pursuing the agenda of individuals and structures in the party, but as true APC members who would at all times advance the interest of the party.