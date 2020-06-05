Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Abia State governorship

candidate in the 2015 and 2019 elections, Dr. Alex Otti has dumped the

party he financed in the past five years for the All Progressives

Congress (APC).

Otti’s political associate, Chief David Ogba (Bourdex) who contested

the Abia North senatorial zone seat in 2015 and 2019 on the platform

of APGA, had already joined APC, while another of his political

associates, Chief Chris Nkwonta, who vied for the Abia South

senatorial district seat on the platform of APGA in the last election,

is also expected to join APC alongside Otti.

Otti, former managing director/chief executive of defunct Diamond

bank, contested the governor of the state on the platform of APGA in

2015 and 2019 is believed to have joined APC with his numerous

supporters in the state.

The ex-banker investigation revealed had already registered in his

ward and was waiting for the appropriate time to make his move and

that of his supporters over to APC public.

A chieftain of the APC in the state who wouldn’t want his name in

print confirmed that Otti had joined the party, although it had not

been made public due to logistics reasons.

The party chieftain said but for the coronavirus and the subsequent

lockdown, APC in the state could have received the former APGA

governorship candidate into the party in the first week of April,

stressing that plans are still afloat to formerly receive Otti and his

group into APC.

According to the party chieftain, “APC Abia chapter had concluded

plans to receive Alex Otti and his supporters into the party in the

first week of April at the Umuahia Township stadium, but for the

COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, after this period of the coronavirus,

we are going to formerly receive him and his supporters into APC at an

elaborate reception”.

When contacted, Otti’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma could not confirm

or deny the report.

Ekeoma said his principal would in due course make public his decision

on the issue.