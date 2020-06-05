Okey Sampson, Umuahia
All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Abia State governorship
candidate in the 2015 and 2019 elections, Dr. Alex Otti has dumped the
party he financed in the past five years for the All Progressives
Congress (APC).
Otti’s political associate, Chief David Ogba (Bourdex) who contested
the Abia North senatorial zone seat in 2015 and 2019 on the platform
of APGA, had already joined APC, while another of his political
associates, Chief Chris Nkwonta, who vied for the Abia South
senatorial district seat on the platform of APGA in the last election,
is also expected to join APC alongside Otti.
Otti, former managing director/chief executive of defunct Diamond
bank, contested the governor of the state on the platform of APGA in
2015 and 2019 is believed to have joined APC with his numerous
supporters in the state.
The ex-banker investigation revealed had already registered in his
ward and was waiting for the appropriate time to make his move and
that of his supporters over to APC public.
A chieftain of the APC in the state who wouldn’t want his name in
print confirmed that Otti had joined the party, although it had not
been made public due to logistics reasons.
The party chieftain said but for the coronavirus and the subsequent
lockdown, APC in the state could have received the former APGA
governorship candidate into the party in the first week of April,
stressing that plans are still afloat to formerly receive Otti and his
group into APC.
According to the party chieftain, “APC Abia chapter had concluded
plans to receive Alex Otti and his supporters into the party in the
first week of April at the Umuahia Township stadium, but for the
COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, after this period of the coronavirus,
we are going to formerly receive him and his supporters into APC at an
elaborate reception”.
When contacted, Otti’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma could not confirm
or deny the report.
Ekeoma said his principal would in due course make public his decision
on the issue.
