From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A renowned economist and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Alex Otti has felicitated with the people of Abia State on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

In his Christmas message captioned “Alive to Celebrate the Birth of Christ”, Otti expressed joy and gratitude to God for protecting millions of Abians and preserving them throughout the year in spite of the numerous socio-political and economic challenges that confronted the nation and humanity as a whole.

Otti, in the message signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, his

Special Adviser on media,

specifically recalled the security and health challenges which he said gravely threatened and continue to threaten Nigerians and expressed immense appreciation to God for not allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to wreak the kind of havoc that was experienced in the year 2020.

“We have had a 2021 that was full of frightening turbulence, trials and tribulations that led to the loss of many precious lives, and challenged the faith of many Christians, but we must remain strong in faith, knowing that God does not abandon his children, hence he kept us alive to celebrate”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He reminded Abians of the need not to lose focus on the essence of Christmas which is to celebrate the birth of the son of God whose exemplary life of love, peace, selflessness and sacrifice has remained unmatched throughout human existence, and enjoined all to avoid any act capable of causing the breach of the peace in Abia in particular, and Nigeria as a whole, but rather emulate the life of Christ.

The ex bank chief used the opportunity to call on Abia state government to have a serious sober reflection and review of its policies and programs and ensure that they truly prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of Abians, insisting that the present style of governance in Abia “has proven to lack every potency to propel serious and sustainable economic prosperity and ignite the kind of development that would place Abia on the pedestal of excellence and make her stand tall in the comity of progressive states.

“All these are in contrast to the resilience and can-do spirit of the Igbo man and woman.

He reminded Abians of the resurgence of another variant of the Coronavirus pandemic called the Omicron and called on all who are celebrating the Christmas to apply all COVID-19 protocols in order to stay safe.