From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Abia State governorship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Alex Otti, has felicitated with the people of Abia State on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebrations.

In his Christmas message signed by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, and entitled, “Saved by the Creator to Celebrate the Birth of Christ”, Otti expressed gratitude to God for protecting millions of Abians and preserving them throughout the year in spite of the numerous socio-political and economic challenges that confronted the nation and humanity as a whole.

He recalled the fear, sorrow and death unleashed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which gravely threatened and continues to threaten humanity, and expressed immense appreciation to God for not allowing the pandemic to wreak the kind of havoc that was earlier predicted in Nigeria.

‘We have had a 2020 that was full of frightening turbulence, trials and tribulations that challenged the faith of many Christians, but we must remain strong in faith, knowing that God does not abandon his children, hence He saved us to celebrate.’

He reminded Abians of the need not to lose focus on the essence of Christmas which is to celebrate the birth of the Son of God whose exemplary life of love, peace, selflessness and sacrifice has remained unmatched throughout human existence, and enjoined all to avoid any act capable of causing the breach of the peace in Abia in particular, and Nigeria as a whole, but rather emulate the life of Christ.

Otti used the opportunity to remind Abians of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, and thus called on all who are celebrating the Christmas to apply all COVID-19 protocols in order to stay safe.