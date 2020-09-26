Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Alex Otti, has lauded the Buhari administration for releasing funds for the reconstruction of the abandoned Umuahia-Bwnde-Ohafia highway.

Otti, who gave kudos in a letter of commendation to the leadership of the APC in the State over its present tour of LGAs to meet party members, described the gesture as a timely intervention that would go a long way in ameliorating the sufferings of the people of the area while impacting positively on economic activities in the State.

A release by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said Otti has called on the contractors in charge of the project to ensure that the quality of the job to be done would be of the best standard that can stand the test of time because of the strategic importance of the road.

Otti commended the State leadership of the APC for embarking on the tour of the 17 Local Government Areas of the State as part of its efforts to advance the unity, progress, and growth of the party at all levels.

The financial expert called on party faithful to give the leadership of the party at all levels the necessary support required in the task of building a democratic party that would be the envy of other parties.

Otti assured that he would join hands with other progressives in demanding for responsible and people-oriented governance in Abia State.