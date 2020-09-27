Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Alex Otti, has lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for releasing funds for the reconstruction of the abandoned Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia highway.

Otti, who gave the commendation in a letter to the leadership of APC, which is on a tour of local governments to meet party members, described the gesture as a timely intervention that would go a long way in ameliorating the sufferings of the people of the area while impacting positively on economic activities in the state.

In a release by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti called on the contractors handling the project to ensure that the quality of work to be done would be of the best standard that could stand the test of time because of the strategic importance of the road.

Otti commended the state leadership of APC for embarking on the tour of the 17 local government areas as part of its efforts to advance the unity, progress, and growth of the party at all levels.

The financial expert called on party faithful to give the leadership of the party at all levels the necessary support required in the onerous task of building a true democratic party that would be the envy of other political parties.

He assured that he would at all times, join hands with other progressives in demanding for responsible and people-oriented governance in Abia State.