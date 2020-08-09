Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Managing Director/CEO of Diamond Bank and Abia governorship

candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015

and 2019 elections, Dr. Alex Otti over the weekend met with the Chief

Whip of the senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and former national

chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh.

The out come of the meeting which was held at the Arochukwu residence

of the ex-banker, was not made public, but it was believed the three

political had discussions on the planned defection of the APGA

governorship candidate to All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, yesterday, Otti made public his intention to dump APGA which

he helped to become a vibrant opposition party in the state, for APC.

According to a release by Otti’s media assistant, Ferdinand Ekeoma,

the foremost banker and the 2019 APGA Governorship candidate, is now

set to declare for APC.

The release read in part, “The proposed declaration is billed to take

place on Friday, August 14, at his Ward, Ehi na Uguru Ward 5,

Isialangwa South L.G.A of Abia state, by 12 noon.

“The financial expert had during a recent interview announced his exit

from his former party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),

citing factionalization and gross abuse of the foundational ideals and

ethos of the party at the highest level, and subsequently registered

in the APC at his ward, Ehi na Uguru Ward 5, Isialangwa South L.G.A.

of Abia state”.

Ekeoma said the leadership of the APC at the highest level has

promised to storm the state later for a special statewide reception

for Dr. Otti and other entrants joining with him, after the COVID-19

pandemic must have reduced.