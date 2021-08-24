From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A renowned economist and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Alex Otti has expressed shock over the demise of two proinent Abia women and wives of two heroic Abia sons, Late Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara and Late General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi Ironsi.

Describing Adanma Okpara who passed on at the ripe age of 97 and Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi as great women of Abia, Otti in a statement by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma said by their deaths, Abia has lost quintessential women.

According to Dr. Otti “these deaths which occured in quick succession have robbed Abia of two of her quintessential women and role models whose examplary conducts of courage and tenacity amid trials and tribulations inspired many women to hold their heads high and aspire to succeed”

The ex-Bank Chief added that “the fact that these two illustrious daughters of Abia took a glorious bow within 24 hours and at the same age of 97, showed the special kind of bond that held them, and also revealed in a special way the full accomplishment of their mission on earth, hence their decision to exit when the ovation was loudest”

He praised them for the rare loyalty and virtuous conducts with which they upheld the legendary memories of their iconic late husbands, and enjoined their respective families to ensure they uphold those beautiful legacies they have left behind.

FOtti, on behalf of his family and loved ones sends his deepest condolences to the families of M.I. Okpara and Aguiyi Ironsi, as well as the government and people of Abia state, and prays God to grant their souls eternal repose in God’s bosom.