From Chuks Onuoha

Dignitaries, who thronged the venue of Inauguration of “Maduforo Youth Movement” MYM in Abia have advised Abia youths to develop visions, goal and the zeal to pursue them.

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Alex Otti, and Chairman of Umuahia South Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Samuel N. Ihuoma gave their advice during the inauguration of the organization made up of people from different political parties .

Otti said that he has special passion for youths and has founded a foundation that awards scholarships for them from Year 2 in the university to doctorate degree level.

The two time governorship candidate in Abia, under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said that that time has gone when youths will not go to school due to lack of money, adding that his finding is that youths don’t have information on what can help them to drive their goal.

Represented by his Secretary, Dr Onyebuchi Onyegbule, he advised youths to search the Internet for information on scholarship, loans and other provisions that will help them achieve their visions and goal.

“When you are applying for loan, you must have vision, so that when the loan comes, you will know what to do with it to help yourself”, Otti advised.

In his own contribution, Eze Ihuoma, said that youths of today have lots of opportunities which never existed during their time. He urged Abia youths to make good use of the opportunities around them.