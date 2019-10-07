Chukwudi Nweje

The 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has warned stakeholders in the state to guard against any attempt by the Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu-led Peoples democratic party (PDP) government to source a $200 million loan.

Otti, who was speaking at a press conference in Lagos tagged ‘For the Love of State’ accused the state governor of trying to mortgage the future of the state with the loan, which he said was earlier rejected in 2017.

He said, “In 2017, I raised the alarm over the approval granted by the presidency and the National Assembly to the Ikpeazu government to plunge the state into a loan of $200 million from the African Development Bank (AfDP). I had indicated that on May 25, 2017 a presidential request of $100 million regarding Abia State Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP) was sent to National Assembly. However, on July 18, 2017 the then Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun sent a request for $200 million to the National Assembly in respect of Abia State Integrated Infrastructure Development Project (ASIIDP), which is exactly the same project submitted in October 2015.”