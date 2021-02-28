From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Alex Otti has felicitated with a statesman and stalwart of the APC, Chief Marc Wabara on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary. Marc is the younger brother of a former Senate President, Chief Adolph Wabara and founder of defunct Hallmark Bank.

In a statement by his media adviser, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the former Abia governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) expressed happiness that God was kind enough to preserve the life of Wabara and uphold him to attain the age of 70 in sound health.

Otti praised the former bank chief for his accomplishments in the financial industry where he said he set exemplary standards, and expressed confidence that Wabara joined partisan politics in order to make altruistic contributions that would help better the welfare of his people.

The release reads in part “I thank God for preserving your life and keeping you to this age. I can say without any equivocation that 70 look very good on you. You set standards in the financial services industry and got to the peak of your career in your youth.

“You joined politics not for personal interest but to offer service to your people. Your vision shall not be cut short. Sickness and disease will be far from you. You shall complete your days as the Lord lives, in good health, happiness and peace of mind”

Otti thanked Wabara’s wife, Mrs. Ngozi Wabara for remaining a pillar of support and source of strength to the husband and prayed God to bless her abundantly.