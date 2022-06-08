From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A former chieftain of All Progress Congress (APC), Dr. Alex Otti has won the Abia guber ticket of Labour Party (LP) for 2023 election.

Otti had dumped the APC for LP, some weeks ago, citing manipulations to the process that produced the party’s 3-man delegates which he said did not provide a level playing field to all the aspirants.

Otti emerged the party’s candidate in a primary election conducted in Umuahia, which was held through the option A4 system.

The defunct Diamond bank former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer garnered 454 votes to be returned unopposed in an election he was the sole candidate.

In his acceptance speech, Otti promised to rescue Abia State from the hands of oppressors who he said have held the state hostage for many years.

He regretted that his two previous efforts at repositioning the state were truncated by enemies of Abia State, but assured that 2023 is his year of total victory.

Otti, who appreciated his party members and teeming supporters for giving him the mandate, declared that the days of youth unemployment and non-payment of workers’ salaries in Abia would be over, if he takes over.

He equally assured that abundant human and natural resources in Abia State would be applied in developing God’s own State, adding that there would be total transformation of Aba and influx of national and international investors into Abia, under his leadership.

Otti equally assured that accountability and stronger revenue, payment of pensioners, security and stimulated economy, with his abundant experience, would be the order of the day in Abia if he takes over the reigns of affairs of the state.

Describing the present leadership of Abia State as visionless, Otti promised quality infrastructure, agricultural revolution, mass industrialisation, quality education and good healthcare as well as special attention to the rural areas to checkmate unnecessary rurul-urban migration.

The primary also produced Ginger Onwusibe as the candidate for Isiala Ngwa North/ South federal constituency; Hon Darlington Nwokocha, and Abia Central zone Senate ticket and Obi Aguocha, House of Representatives candidate for Ikwuano/Umuahia constituency

The primary was witnessed by Labour Party National and State executives, officials of Independent National park Commission (INEC) and security agencies while returning officer, Comrade Innocent Okeke ratified the primary as peaceful and free.