From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has called on Abians to come out en masse and get registered as card-carrying members of the party.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti, former leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State before he joined the APC last year with thousands of supporters, explained that the membership registration exercise billed to commence on Monday, January 25, would afford members the opportunity to enjoy the necessary rights and privileges accorded to members of the party, as well as the platform to make critical decisions that would assist the party to achieve huge success in future elections.

‘What our party the APC is about to do is an exercise that would ensure that the membership of the party is captured in an electronic database, and would give us the opportunity to review our membership record, get to know our numerical strength, and above all, provide willing Nigerians the opportunity to become members of the APC, and the platform to participate in critical decisions of the party geared towards the advancement of democracy and upliftment of the welfare of the people,’ he stated.

The ex-bank chief and APGA governorship candidate in 2015 and 2019 made it clear that he would align with other progressives in APC to ensure the party was rejigged and repositioned to become more formidable so as to robustly play its role as the alternative party in Abia State.

Otti called on party leaders and stakeholders at all levels, especially at the wards, to ensure a hitch free process that would encourage people to troop out and register with the party.