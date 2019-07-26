Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State, has said the 2015 and 2019 governorship candidate of the party, Dr Alex Otti, will face more trouble if he denies knowledge of his suspension from the party.

In a press conference organised in Umuahia, the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) insisted that the suspension of Otti and expulsion of his brother, Chief Nkem Okoro, Otti’s faction chairman, stand irrevocable.

The party accused him of engaging in anti-party activities and using his political machinery, Abia First, to harass party officials and create division in the party.

The state Secretary of the Augustine Ehiemere faction of the party, Elder Onukwubiri Sunday, told newsmen that the SWC suspended Alex Otti on July 15.

He said the people speaking for Otti, including one Ebere Uzoukwa, the state publicity secretary of his faction, have no authority to do that, challenging him to tell the media he was not suspended, and face more serious sanctions.

“We have suspended him and expelled his brother, Okoro, and the only thing Otti can do is to go to the national headquarters of the party and report his matter.

“If he tries to do otherwise, something else might befall him; that is about the party discipline we are adopting,” Onukwubiri said before other 18 members of the SWC, at the conference.”