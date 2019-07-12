A new movie, Inhibition, which has been described as “phenomenal”, will be released on August 2, 2019 in cinemas across Nigeria.

The daring tale laced with visual opulence has been making the rounds as “the must watch movie” on various fronts and has been tipped by movie pundits to be one of the flicks to set the box office aglow this year.

Standing on the threshold of quality productions, the highly entertaining movie parades stars such as Gulder Ultimate Search season 8 winner, Charles Okagbue, Rosemary Abazie, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Henry Udoruisi, Asa’ah Samuel, Violet Ejiata, Queeneth Agbor, and Enobong Omon among others.

Written, produced and directed by Otu Njama, Inhibition is a story embedded with elements of comedy and thriller. It narrates the story of Churchill (Charles Okagbue), who is a nerd, fashion disaster and socially ignorant young man in love with a pastor’s daughter. She is his first girlfriend and the love birds are headed for the altar. However, they are manipulated by a couple of close friends into playing the dreaded game, “truth or dare” which sets them on a course they never bargained for!

The highly anticipated movie was shot for a month and the end product unveils the director’s sound professionalism in paying attention to technical details, while ensuring that these vital elements are at par with international standard.

Speaking on the flick, Otu Njama posits: “The movie, Inhibition, with certitude stands out from the array of movies that have graced the big screen. I’m delighted that months of diligence and resilience have paid off, resulting in this good production which boasts of high-end technical values synonymous with international standard. The story, which has elements of comedy and thriller, projects a true reflection of what obtains in everyday life viz-a-viz relationships. It is a good movie and we urge people to come out en-mass to watch it.”

Okagbue, whose filmography includes Lotanna and Kada River, stated: “I loved every moment I spent on the set of Inhibition. The director knew what he wanted and left no stone unturned in ensuring he realized his vision for the movie. He made it feel like a walk in the park with his creativity. The story indeed is a true reflection of what can happen before taking your marital vows, reminding us that there shouldn’t be room for secrets between the intended parties. It is without an iota of doubt a wonderful movie and fans are in for a thrilling ride when it hits cinemas on August 2”.

Inhibition, which stands out from the plethora of movies released in cinemas this year, will subsequently be shown in cinemas in Ghana.