All is now set for Saturday’s Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon and athletes from all over the country are raring to go.

Delta State deputy governor Kingsley Brurutu Otuaro, will flag-off the 10km race by 7.00am at Warri Airport Road start point. The race will finish at the Warri Stadium.

A good number of elite Nigerian long distance runners and joy runners have registered and are waiting to vie for the N1m top prize.

This is the fifth edition of the race and organisers are hopeful of a good outing after the event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.

Speaking ahead of the flag-off deputy governor Otuaro a Barrister in Law, remarked that the Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon continues to gain currency, adding the Delta State government remains committed to improving on sports development and athletes’ welfare.

