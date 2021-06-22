By Gabriel Dike

The National Association of Proprietors Private of Schools (NAPPS) recently called for the re-introduction of extra-curricular activities in primary and secondary schools nationwide to boost students’ knowledge.

NAPPS president, Chief Yomi Otubela, who made the appeal at the maiden edition of NAPPS 2021 Children’s Day debate final, which attracted the chairman of the board of trustees of NAPPS, Dr. Mijinyawa Said, national and state officers of the association.

He said the theme of the debate “COVID-19 Pandemic: A Myth or Reality?” was based on the need to let the pupils know about the disease and its impact on the economy.

Chief Otubela recalled that, in the 1970s, 1980s and early ’90s extra-curricular activities were a prominent part of the Nigeria school system. He said pupils’ participation also enhanced their academic performance.

The NAPPS president noted that education was not all about the cognitive domain but also involved the psychomotor domain, which emphasises skills, adding, “We need to tap the talents of pupils through extra-curricular activities.”

“In those days, we had Jet Club, Literary and Debating Society and many pupils participated. These days, we focus on certificate and neglect extra-curricular activities in schools.’’

He explained that the essence of the competition was to reinvent extra-curricular activities, and asked school owners to reintroduce such activities, which debate was part of.

Otubela pledged that NAPPS would initiate these extra-curricular activities in schools, noting, ‘‘we will ask our members to promote extra-curricular activities in their schools. This will help their students.

According to him, NAPPS has made history with the hosting of the maiden edition of the debate among Nigerian children, stating. “We hope, by next year, many schools will participate. The competition passed through many local governments in the country.’’

The NAPPS boss disclosed that the debate started in January and it involved several schools, and, at the end, four states made it to the final. He appreciated teachers for nurturing the pupils and discovering talents.

Chairman of the debate competition, Dr. Adetunji Abdullahi, said the debate was put together to celebrate Nigerian children because many of them were shut out of the classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said 12 states participated in the competition.

The final of the debate for the primary school category was between Kwara and Lagos. Okunade Toluwalase of Blue Ribbon School, Orile Agege, Lagos, and Ayokunmi Oladipo of Lagooz School, Lagos, came first, with 133 points, while Adetunji Haleemat and Busari Taiwo, both of Socrates Model/Primary School, Ilorin, Kwara State, placed second.

In the secondary school category, Akinde Victor of La Forward School, Ibadan, and Sandra Udele of Kenna Comprehensive College, Ibadan, Oyo State, beat their counterparts from Kogi State, Israel Akinfemi and Greatness Babaniji, by 129 points to 111 points.

Nine-year-old Okunade of Blue Ribbon School told The Education Report that he and Oladipo did not expect to win the debate, adding, “I cried when we were announced the winners, because it was a surprise.”

One of the teachers who led Oyo State, Mr. Samuel Jegede, said his school organises debate for its students regularly and they were used to winning debate competitions. He explained that the pupils were used to public speaking.