From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Senator representing the people of Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro has condemned, in its entirety, the outbreak of violence between Odoba and Obu communities in Otukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, where three young men have been killed and many houses burnt on Sunday.

Daily Sun had reported that the young men were murdered following a fight that broke out during a birthday party in Odoba between a youth from Obu Branch and some young men from Odoba.

The Obu you was said to have been killed during the fighting, following which his friends were said to have mobilized and stormed Odoba in a retaliatory manner, killing two other young men in the process.

In a statement by his Special Assistant (P&E), Ameh Godwin-Azikiwe, Senator Moro described the mayhem as very unfortunate and retrogressive.

He however enjoined the waring communities to sheathe their swords and let the law take its course stressing that doing otherwise would lead to further avoidable bloodshed.

“The Comrade-Senator calls on relevant security agencies to move to the area to avoid further escalation of the crisis.

“Senator Moro calls on the youths of the area and Benue South at large to always find a better way of resolving their disputes instead of resorting to violence,” the statement concluded.