From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Otukwu and Amechi villages in Emene Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State has drawn the attention of the state government to the wrong allocation of Akani land to an individual rather than the communities.

This is sequel to the restoration of lands which were acquired by government without the approval of the state governor to their original owners.

In a press release jointly signed on behalf of the communites by Chief Ikechukwu Okolo, Livinus Okwor, and Michael Okwor, they insisted that Akani land which measures 197.8 hectares was used in various capacities as it is their ancestral land.

They also stated that when the land was to be returned to the community, the new commissioner for Lands in Enugu State, Chidi Aroh, erroneously handed the land over to Igwe Felix Ugwu, the traditional ruler of Emene community.

“We reinterate that Akani land which measures appropriately 197.8 hectars forms part of the land which steps were taken to revoke. Prior to this, Amechi and Otukwu vilages were served with Revocation Notice dated 19th April 2021 with reference no respect to the said notice.

“The Akani land is Amechi and Otukwu farm land which they inherited from their forbearers. The two villages have been in possession of the land, farming and equally leasing same to tenants from time immemorial just like other villages in Emene.

“Indeed, Igwe Felix Ugwu is in court as a plaintiff contesting joint ownership with Amechi and Otukwu villages in suit No E/478/2021 (Chief Felix Ugwu and others vs Chief John Okwor and others).

“This suit is an implicit admission that the Amechi and Otukwu are owners in possession but Felix Ugwu is seeking from the court as declaratory order of joint ownership.

“On this we sincerely want to thank and appreciate, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu State for restoring and retuning the Akani land but only state that our ancestral Akani land goes and reverts rightfully to the indegenuos owners and not Igwe Felix Ugwu.”

