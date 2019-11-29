Simeon Mpamugoh

Director, Lagos State Council of Arts and Culture, Mrs Olaitan Otulana, will tomorrow, (Saturday), chair the unveiling of an art exhibition mounted by Yemi Odetyayo, Nigeria’s online hub owner and visual artist in acrylic and oil paintings.

The exhibition will be showcasing some of his finest catchy artworks to Lagos art lovers. The exhibiting artist whose latest works are on the hub will take time out to attend to real potential collectors and existing ones who would want to collect his latest artworks on parade at the National Commission for Museum and Monument（NCMM), Onikan, Lagos.

“Shades of Life,” is a notable collection of selected works categorised not for sale), over a relatively long time, and some selected recently works,” Odetayo said in a statement.

With his core interest obviously coming from activities and people around him, which include, colour and dynamism in everyday life, Odetayo’s style christened, “the notion of motion,” has developed over the years to a distinguished level that brings him joy as he creates his painting.

He said, “I relish using acrylic and oil but not restricted to the two mediums. I believe that painting is a sonata, not a libretto. “However, I deliberately add more dings and scratches for intensity and force to achieve the fullness of expression. In all, I present pronounced works of art and entertainment that I sincerely believe will enrich private and gallery collections,” he added.

Some of the artist’s works include, “Flocking together,” “Night Bliss,” “Interim,” “My Princess,” which is executed on pastel on paper, “Holiday,” and Hereabout. Others are “Providence,” “Co-operation,” and “Glamour,”etcetera. The exhibition runs till December 6, 2019.