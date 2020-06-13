Dreams are never meant to be in sleep but should be accentuated and worked on when one wakes up, especially when it is a big one. That’s the step socialite and businessman, Otunba Kehinde Oloyede-Almaroof, has taken. For the MD/CEO of Kendoo Investment, he has been regarded as one of the most visible players in the grassroots politics of Oshodi/Isolo local government area of Lagos State. The youthful and impressionable Almaroof has been there and done virtually all in the arena of politics in the local government and even beyond. That is why he has reignited his long-time ambition to vie for the number one position of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government during the next Local Council elections coming up very soon in the State.

The amiable guy has been drumming support from the young and the old, the male and the female in the constituency to galvanize his much-touted aspiration when the time comes.

Spotlight gathered that Kendoo, as Almaroof is fondly called, has been garnering tremendous support from the entire electorate in the council area who will determine the fate of many aspirants during the election. The renowned businessman has all it takes to take over from Bolaji Ariyo, the outgoing chairman of the local government and it appears all things are working well for him in this regard.